VIDEO+PHOTOS: Ghanaian-American Kofi Kingston becomes new WWE Champion at WrestleMania

Kofi Kingston's long journey to the top finally paid off Sunday, when he defeated Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35 to become WWE champion for the first time.
Bryan locked the New Day member into the LeBell Lock for what was the third time in the match, but somehow Kingston had the wherewithal to counter out of the move.
Kingston then gave the titleholder a taste of his own medicine, stomping him repeatedly in the head. As the champion got to his feet, he was on the receiving end of Trouble in Paradise.
Source: bleacherreport