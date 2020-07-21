CK Akonnor lauds Kudus Mohammed for snubbing Premier League interest

Black Stars coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor has lauded the decision by Kudus Mohammed for snubbing interest from English Premier League clubs to sign for Ajax.
The 19-year-old who had been radar on the likes of Liverpool, Newcastle United and Everton ditched them in favour of a move to Dutch giants Ajax.
The youngster last week completed a switch from FC Nordsjaelland to Ajax worth 9 million euros, penning a 5-year-deal until June 30, 2025.
Speaking about the move, CK Akonnor who handed Kudus Mohammed his maiden Black Stars call up in November 2019 where the attacker opened his account in the game against South Africa said moving to the English Premier League would have been a bad option for now because the player needed more playing time.
"It's a necessary move he made. It would have been wrong if he moved to England now because he needs to choose a club where he will get enough playing time.
"Once he is fully matured the English teams would come chasing him so I think it’s good he moved to Ajax where he will be playing more regularly," the ex-Wolfsburg star stated.
"I love to see my players play in bigger clubs and in the Champions League. I feel good about this because other players like Thomas Partey has been in the news about a transfer and Jordan Ayew is also playing very well," Coach Akonnor observed.
Meanwhile, Aston Villa Youth coach and former Netherlands midfielder George Boateng is hoping Kudus Mohammed hits the ground running at his Ajax when the season commences.
The former Netherlands midfielder has advised Kudus on what to do to adapt to the style of Dutch football.
"I just hope that he settles down quickly because Holland culture is different, everyone speaks English that helps but he has to try and understand the culture of football which is a lot of possession-based, you cant give the ball away no matter you have to be patient ... so he has to learn the culture of the football quickly because it would be totally different from where he came from (FC Nordsjaelland)
He believes he says has huge potential.
"The reason why Holland and Ajax is bringing him in this way is because they can see what I have seen."
“He has got such a huge potential. “What a talent to have among the squad.“With Ziyech being sold to Chelsea they were looking for someone similar to that and found Mohammed Kudus and that says a lot.