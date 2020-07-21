CK Akonnor lauds Kudus Mohammed for snubbing Premier League interest

Medeama forward Nana Kofi Babil joins Austrian side SCR Altach Medeama forward Nana Kofi Babil has joined Austrian side SCR Altach on a…

Coronavirus: WHO reports record single-day global increase in cases The number of new cases of coronavirus rose by almost 260,000 in 24 hours - the…

Andre Ayew stars as Swansea City keep play-off hopes alive Andre Ayew was in action as Swansea City beat Bristol City at the Liberty…

Breaking: 2020 Ballon d’Or cancelled There will be no Ballon d’Or winner in 2020, with France Football announcing…