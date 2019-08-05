CK Akonnor reveals what he would prioritise in his next job

Former Asante Kotoko boss CK Akonnor has revealed what he would prioritise in his next coaching job as he prepares to return to management.
The 45-year has been out of work since he was replaced by Kjetil Zachariassen has the head coach of the Porcupines. He was asked to step aside and take to over the technical director role of the club but he declined.
The former Hearts of Oak trainer revealed that it would not be too long before he returns to the dugout and wants to manage a team with the winning mentality.
“I don’t intend to stay away for long but I need that club that’s ready to be a champion, with structures, that is ready to build with philosophy, club that we can earn CAF competition award,” he tweeted Akonnor added
“I want to work with teams from the Absa Premiership in South Africa, teams from Zambia premiership, the Tanzania league or a top team from North Africa.”
Akonnor on last week officially rejected his new role at Kotoko after handing over the club’s properties in his custody to the management of the club.
During his stay, Akonnor aided the club to break an 11-year jinx by progressing to the Group Stage of the 2018/2019 CAF Confederation Cup.
He as well guided Kotoko to victory in the Tier 1 of the Normalisation Committee Special Cup Competition which ensured the club's return to Africa.
READ ALSO: