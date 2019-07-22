Kotoko made me a better coach - Akonnor

C.K. Akonnor has opined that coaching Asante Kotoko has made him a better manager.
The ex-Kotoko manager revealed that in spite of the difficulties he had with the Kumasi-based team, they have sharpened his coaching career.
The 45-year-old guided the Reds to the group stage of the 2018/2019 CAF Confederation after an 11-year absence and as well secured their club's return to Africa after winning the just ended Normalisation Committee Special Competition.
A feat which has seen him crowned the Coach of the Year at the 2019 Ghana Football Awards held on Sunday.
Speaking to PrimeNewsGhana, the former Ghana international paid homage to the Porcupines for the short stint he had with them.
"I went through a lot of difficulties and I went to Kotoko not knowing what was expected from the fans. After the Confederation Cup, I was slaughtered and took it in good faith."
"Within that period where we've lost some good players and been bashed on air was a difficult moment. How we the technical team got the team moving forward was a success, any other person could have given up."
"I felt soo bad at a point in time but I knew if you want to coach to the higher level there are things you need to pass through and these moments made me a better coach."
Akonnor added that being elevated to the technical director's role shocked him because and turn it down outrightly. A position he is not willing to take any time soon.
READ ALSO