Commonwealth Games: Kenya's Omanyala wins 100m gold, Azamati finishes 4th

Kenya's Ferdinand Omanyala won the men's 100m at the Commonwealth Games in a time of 10.02.
Omanyala won easily ahead of defending champion Akani Simbine of South Africa. Sri Lankan sprinter Yupun Abeykoon took bronze.
"I am over the moon, I thrive on the hype of this sort of event," Omanyala is quoted as saying by the AFP news agency.
The eighth-fastest man of all time and African champion became the first Kenyan to win the Commonwealth Games title.
On Twitter he said: "Indeed nothing is impossible."
Meanwhile, Ghana’s 100m record holder, Benjamin Azamati finished 4th in the men’s 100m final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
The 24-year-old finished with a time of 10.16s two one hundredths of a second slower than Sri Lanka’s Yupun Abeykoon, who finished third.
Azamati finished third in heat three of the semi-finals with a time of 10.18s and qualified for the final via a non-automatic qualifying slot.