Prime News Ghana

Commonwealth Games: Kenya's Omanyala wins 100m gold, Azamati finishes 4th

By primenewsghana
Shares
facebook sharing button Share
twitter sharing button Tweet
email sharing button Email
sharethis sharing button Share

Kenya's Ferdinand Omanyala won the men's 100m at the Commonwealth Games in a time of 10.02.

Omanyala won easily ahead of defending champion Akani Simbine of South Africa. Sri Lankan sprinter Yupun Abeykoon took bronze.

READ ALSO: Commonwealth Games: Benjamin Azamati wins heat, qualifies for semis (video)

"I am over the moon, I thrive on the hype of this sort of event," Omanyala is quoted as saying by the AFP news agency.

The eighth-fastest man of all time and African champion became the first Kenyan to win the Commonwealth Games title.

On Twitter he said: "Indeed nothing is impossible."

Meanwhile, Ghana’s 100m record holder, Benjamin Azamati finished 4th in the men’s 100m final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The 24-year-old finished with a time of 10.16s two one hundredths of a second slower than Sri Lanka’s Yupun Abeykoon, who finished third.

Azamati finished third in heat three of the semi-finals with a time of 10.18s and qualified for the final via a non-automatic qualifying slot.

 