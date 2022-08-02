Commonwealth Games: Benjamin Azamati wins heat, qualifies for semis (video)

Ghana’s 100m record holder, Benjamin Azamati has progressed to the semis of the Men’s 100m at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
The Ghanaian finished in 1st Place in heat 7 with a time of 10.19s where he qualified with Wales' Jeremiah Azu.
He started poorly but cruises his opponents to claim the first position.
Azamati was part of the 4x100m relay team that finished fifth at the World Athletics Championships in the United States last month, setting a new national record in the process.
The 24-year-old stated prior to the games that he had worked for years to make Ghana proud and was ready to do so in Birmingham.
“It is not going to be easy for anybody to win a medal just like any other competition in the world, but I am ready to shoulder the expectations of Ghanaians,” he told Graphic Sports.
“I believe it is time to make our years of hard work pay and I can’t wait to achieve that.”
“I have been working hard all these years to become a champion but unfortunately I’m yet to achieve a personal record.
“The experience has been very good for my career and I’m ready to put all that I’ve learned together and deliver a medal for Ghanaians.”
Azamati was a member of Ghana’s sprints quartet that won a gold medal in the 4x100m relay at the 2019 African Games in Rabat, Morocco, three years ago.