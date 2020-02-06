Complacency caused our defeat to Dwarfs - Aduana Stars coach W.O Tandoh

Aduana Stars coach W.O Tandoh has attributed his outfit defeat to Ebusua Dwarfs in Ghana Premier League match week 8 to complacency.
Coach W.O Tandoh charges got shocked by the relegation-threatened Ebusua Dwarfs when they suffered a 3-1 lost.
READ ALSO: Kotoko draw against WAFA as Dwarfs shock Aduana in Ghana Premier League matchday 8
Goals from Michael Asamoah, Seidu Abubakar and Isaac Donkor's strike despite a consolation goal from Mohammed Yahaya ensured the home side picked up the maximum points.
The loss was their second in the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League while the win is Dwarfs' second.
Addressing the media after the game, W.O. Tandoh blamed the loss on complacency and said it is a wake-up call to them to get back to their old self.
"It was complacency from the team that caused our defeat. The players I don't know what they took the game for, we are going home to rectify our errors because that it is not what we do and how we play."
"The players played nothing, tactically indisciplined on the pitch in the first half."
"After speaking to them, they lifted up their performance in the second half and as a result of another blunder which was uncalled for caused the penalty and the subsequent third goal."
"We've lost but are still focused, Aduana is the defending champions and we are going to defend the title till the last drop."
READ ALSO: Yahaya Mohammed scoops Ghana Premier League Player of the Month
The defeat have seen Aduana moved a place down to 2nd on the Standings with 16points.