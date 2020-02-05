Kotoko draw against WAFA as Dwarfs shock Aduana in Ghana Premier League matchday 8

The matchday 8 round of matches of the Ghana Premier League have been honoured across the various match venues.
Asante Kotoko have drawn for the second time in successive matches after their goalless stalemate with WAFA. The draw means the Porcupines have failed to win at the Sogakope Red Bull Arena in 6 attempts losing 4 and 2 draws.
Elsewhere, Ebusua Dwarfs stunned Aduana Stars to pick their second win of the season. The Mysterious Dwarfs posted a 3-1 win over the visitors courtesy Michael Asamoah, Seidu Abubakar and Isaac Donkor's strike with a consolation from Mohammed Yahaya.
Over in Kumasi, Great Olympics proved facing King Faisal without their head coach Prince George Koffie who resigned on Monday wasn't a major task to them as they defeated the Kumasi-based side.
Olympics with their acting coach Seff Hoffman recorded 4-3 win at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium. A brace from Emmanuel Clottey, Yussif Abdul Razak and Gladson Awako goals ensured the 'Wonder Club' returned to winning ways after Sunday's loss to WAFA.
Inter Allies, Legon Cities and Berekum Chelsea all recorded wins in their respective matches.
Results
‣ WAFA SC 0-0 Kotoko
‣ King Faisal 3-4 Olympics
‣ Medeama SC 1-0 Bechem United
‣ Legon Cities 1-0 Elmina Sharks
‣ Chelsea 1-0 Karela United
‣ Ebusua Dwarfs 3-1 Aduana Stars
‣ Liberty 1-2 Dreams FC
‣ Eleven Wonders 0-3 Inter Allies