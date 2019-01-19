Coton Sport President labels Asante Kotoko as a small club in Africa

Coton Sport President, Fernard Sanou has labelled Asante Kotoko as a small club when it comes to matches on the continent in the last 20years.
The Porcupine Warriors host Cameroon side Coton Sport in the 2nd leg on of the CAF Confederation Cup on Sunday, January 20 at the Baba Yara Stadium. The match is the final eliminator to decide who goes through to the group stage.
He believes despite their 3-2 defeat at their own backyard in Yaounde, Sunday's game against Kotoko will be a no contest.
"Asante Kotoko is a small club when it comes to matches on the contingent in the last 20 years. We're going to beat them on Sunday for Ghanaians to cry. Our loss to Kotoko wasn't because they were exceptional," Fernard Sanou told Sikka FM.
The Reds will be seeking to reach the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup having last reached that stage in 2008 under coach Bashir Hayford. Management of the club has declared this week a 'RED WEEK' for the club.
Read also: CAF CC: We won't be intimidated by the Kumasi crowd- Coton Sport prez