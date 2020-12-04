Covid-19: Akufo-Addo releases ₵900k to Ghana Premier League clubs 

The President of the Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has authorized the Ministry of Youth and Sports to release an amount of nine hundred thousand ghana cedis (GH₵900,000.00) as first tranche of payment to support the 18 Premier League clubs to offset some of their expenses in this era of Covid-19 pandemic.
Each club is to receive an amount of fifty thousand Ghana cedis. This has become necessary due to the directive by Government to all Premier League matches to be played behind closed doors.
Other clubs such as Division One, National Women's League, CAF Champions League Representative and CAF Confederation Cup Representative will also receive some financial from Government in due course.
On Sunday, September 20 Akufo-Addo lifted the ban on football after months of football inactivity.
The President added that no spectators will be allowed at team training centres, sitting at all stadia will be limited to 25 per cent capacity during matches to ensure social distancing while wearing of masks by spectators at stadia will be mandatory”.
However, a day to kickstart the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League campaign government went back on an initial agreement to allow 25% capacity at all league venues.
A statement released by the Sports Ministry said "In line with the directives of CAF to organize football matches behind closed doors without spectators in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic spike globally, the Ministry of Youth and Sports directs that all sportings events including the premier football league matches should be organized behind closed doors and without spectators.''
"All teams must also ensure testing of their team members as required for matches. Any team without COVID-19 test clearance will not be allowed into any of our sporting facilities for training or matches."
"The Ministry wishes all teams well in the coming sporting events."