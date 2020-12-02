Photos: Akufo-Addo inspects Nyinahin Multipurpose Youth and Sports Centre of Excellence

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, December 2 paid a working visit to the Nyinahin Multipurpose Youth and Sports Centre of Excellence in the Antwima Mponua constituency of the Ashanti Region.
The President went there to familiarize himself with the work done.
The Nyinahin Sports Complex is one of the many sports facilities being constructed across ten regions in Ghana which forms part of government’s efforts to address the sports infrastructure deficit in the country.
The Nyinahin Sports Complex, when completed, A FIFA standard-sized football pitch, an Olympic sized 8-lane tartan tracks, a multipurpose sports court ( Basketball, Tennis Volley Ball etc), Restaurant and Gymnasium, Entrepreneurship training Centre, Hotel etc
See the location of the 10 multi-purpose sports complexes;
1. Kaneshie/Azumah Nelson Complex - Greater Accra Region
2. Nuwunu Multi-Purpose Sports Complex - Volta Region
3. Koforidua Multi-Purpose Youth Resource Centre – Eastern Region
4. Axim Multi-Purpose Complex And Youth Centre - Western Region
5. Nyinahin Sports Complex - Ashanti Region
6. Dunkwa On Offin Multi-Purpose Sports Complex – Central Region
7. Dormaa Multi-Purpose Centre – Brong Ahafo Region
8. Yendi Multi-Purpose Sports Complex - Northern Region
9. Navrongo Multi-Purpose Sports Complex And Youth Centre – Upper East
10. Wa Sports Complex – Upper West