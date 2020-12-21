Daniel Amartey makes injury return in Leicester's win over Tottenham

Defender Daniel Amartey on Sunday made a return from injury to get some minutes under his belt in Leceister City's 2-0 win over Tottenham.
The Ghanaian international climbed off the bench to replace Tim Castagne to make his first appearance in 77 days since picking up a hamstring in October during a league match against West Ham United.
He was resolute as the side picked the all-important points at the Tottenham Stadium. It was the defender's third league appearance of the season.
Meanwhile, Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers insists his side "won't get carried away" after they overcame top-four rivals Tottenham to climb to second in the Premier League.
In a hard-fought battle between the sides starting the day third and fourth in the table, Spurs one point above the visitors, it was the latter who established themselves as champions Liverpool's closest challengers courtesy of Jamie Vardy's penalty and a Toby Alderweireld own goal.
While Leicester sit four points behind the league leaders, former pacesetters Tottenham - removed from top spot in defeat by Liverpool on Wednesday - find themselves fifth after Sunday's matches, six points adrift of the lead.
"The players have done great. A European campaign, lots of injuries, but they have kept the enthusiasm, spirit and quality, so it is a very pleasing opening third of the season," said Rodgers.
On his side's position, he added: "The ambition is to continue improving. We won't get carried away, there is a lot of development to take place in our young players.
"We will see. It has been a really good start, I am satisfied with where we are at, knowing there are improvements to make."