Prime News Ghana

Daniel Amartey's performance against Man City sets Social media ablaze

By Vincent Ashitey
Shares
facebook sharing button Share
twitter sharing button Tweet
email sharing button Email
sharethis sharing button Share

Ghana's defender Daniel Amartey has been lauded for his all-action performance in Leicester City's thumping of Manchester City.

The Premier League gameweek 3 played at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday produced lots of goals but the performance of Black Stars midfielder set social media ablaze.

The 26-year Ghanaian was simply sublime in his first game in the Premier League since his unfortunate injury in 2018 against West Ham.

READ ALSO:CK Akonnor congratulates Daniel Amartey on ‘massive performance’ for Leicester City

The defender making his return was unfazed about the threat of the Citizens as he put in a great display in their 5-2 victory over Pep Guardiola's side.

He made a total of 38 touches in the entire 90 minutes and also made 6 clearances, which was more than any player from either team on the pitch. 

He's been lauded by fans for his massive performance in Sunday's game.

A fan tweeted: "Tremendous performance “from 1 to 11” from #lcfc today. Many men of the match but personally like to praise Daniel Amartey. He’s been through hell with his ankle injury, but he’s “back” judged on that effort. Genuine question: Do we need to sign a new centre back?

Another added: "Daniel Amartey had a decent outing on his return to the pitch against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium today. He was simple, tidy and solid at the back."

A fan also tweeted: Never, ever sell Daniel Amartey. Such a great utility player. So reliable.."