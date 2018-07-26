Ghanaian coach Didi Dramani set to make history with Danish side

Former Asante Kotoko head coach Didi Dramani is set to become the first Ghanaian coach to be at the dugout in the UEFA Europa League.
Danish side Nordsjælland have named Didi Dramani among the assistant coaches of the various competitions this season.
The 52-year old tactician has been included among the six assistant coaches who will be at the dugout to help the head coach grind results for the club.
The UEFA Europa League is the second biggest competition Europe, superseded by the UEFA Champions League.
It was Tom Veron who gave Didi Dramani the opportunity to work with the Danish side following the departure of Otto Addo.
Tom Vernon is the owner of Right to Dream Academy in Ghana.
Didi Dramani's coaching ability was also crucial which led to the interest of the Danish side.