Dominic Adiyiah sacked by Thai club Nakhon Ratchasima

Thailand Premier League side Nakhon Ratchasima, have terminated the contract of Ghana international Dominic Adiyiah according to reports.
Adiyiah 28, won the best player award at the 2009 U20 World Cup in Egypt but has failed to live up to expectation.
The former AC Milan striker recently signed a two-year extension at the club following his explosive form last season.
Adiyiah has so far not been impressive as he has only scored a goal this season and the club have decided to part ways with him.
The player is now a free agent and should he join a new club, that will be his 11th since leaving Ghanaian side Hearts of Lions in 2008.
Adiyiah represented Ghana at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.