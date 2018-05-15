First National Bank - Join our community

World Cup 2018: Nigeria names provisional squad

By Mutala Yakubu
Nigeria name provisional squad for FIFA World Cup
The Super Eagles of Nigeria coach, Gernot Rohr, has named a 30-man provisional squad for the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The squad will be pruned down to 23 for the tournament. Nigeria are in group D alongside Argentina, Iceland and Croatia.

Players like Chelsea winger Victor Moses, Leicester City's Kelechi Iheanacho and captain Mikel Obi were all named in the squad.


Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (Deportivo La Coruna); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Enyimba FC); Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United), Dele Ajiboye (Plateau United).

Defenders : Abdullahi Shehu (Bursaspor FC); Tyronne Ebuehi (Ado Den Haag); Olaoluwa Aina (Hull City); Elderson Echiejile (Cercle Brugge KSV); Brian Idowu (Amkar Perm); Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes FC,); William Ekong (Bursaspor FC); Leon Balogun (Mainz); Kenneth Omeruo (Kasimpasa FC); Stephen Eze (Lokomotiv Plovdiv).

Midfielders: Mikel John Obi (Tianjin Teda); Ogenyi Onazi (Trabzonspor FC); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City); Oghenekaro Etebo (Las Palmas); John Ogu (Hapoel Be’er Sheva); Uche Agbo (Standard Liege); Joel Obi (Torino FC), Mikel Agu (Bursaspor FC).

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (CSKA Moscow); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City); Moses Simon (KAA Gent); Victor Moses (Chelsea FC); Odion Ighalo (Changchun Yatai); Alex Iwobi (Arsenal); Junior Lokosa (Kano Pillars); Simeon Tochukwu Nwankwo (Crotone).

