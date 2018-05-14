Meet Emmanuel Boateng, the Ghanaian player who ended Barcelona's unbeaten run

Ghana and Levante striker, Emmanuel Boateng is the man of the moment as his hat-trick against Barcelona ended the La Liga Champions unbeaten run.
Boateng nicknamed "Nanka Bruce" is relatively unknown in the football circles as the young attacker only played for several lower division sides namely Mal FC, De Gunners FC and Charity Stars FC, before moving to Europe.
A powerful, fast and prolific Ghanaian striker has earned reviews across the world as being the only player to score a hat-trick against Barcelona since 2006 when Diego Forlan did same.
Ghanaian and the world may not know who the hat-trick hero is, here is a quick look at Emmanuel Boateng.
Date and place of birth
Emmanuel Okyere Boateng was born on 23 May 1996 in Accra Ghana.
Early club career
Emmanuel Boateng started his football career with Ghanaian lower division sides Mal FC, De Gunners FC, Charity Stars FC and joined Portuguese side Rio Ave in 2013.
Boateng made his professional debut for Rio Ave on July 31, 2014, in a Europa League game.
His first goal for Rio Ave was on September 1, 2014, as he scored the last in a 4–0 home routing of Boavista.
Read also:Video: Emmanuel Boateng's hat-trick ends Barcelona's unbeaten run
Move to Moreirense
Emmanuel Boateng was sold to fellow Portuguese side Moreirense on July 7, 2015, just two years after he had joined Rio Ave.
Boateng did not feature much for the club in his first season but got more minutes in his second spell.
He scored a total of 9 goals in 55 appearances for the club in two years.
Levante
On 16 August 2017, Boateng signed a four-year deal with La Liga side Levante UD where he currently plays.
On 13 May 2018, he scored first career hat-trick against champions Barcelona. Levante won the match 5-4, ending the possibility of an unbeaten season for Barcelona.
He currently has 6 goals in 25 appearances for the side.
International career
Emmanuel Boateng who has earn a Black Stars call-up for the upcoming friendlies against Iceland and Japan was part of the Ghana U-20 team, the Black Satellites, in the 2015 FIFA U-20 World Cup in New Zealand.
He scored one goal in the competition, in a 1–0 win against Panama.
Boateng featured for the Ghana national under-17 team in 2013.
Ghana News: Latest Sports News Ghana