Ebusua Dwarfs coach Bashir Hayford set eyes on Black Queens job

Head coach of Ebusua Dwarfs Bashir Hayford has revealed that he would be glad to be at the helm of affairs for the Black Queens.
Mercy Tagoe is the head coach of the Ghana female senior national team on the interim.
Mercy Tagoe was able to guide the Black Queens to win the WAFU Women's Cup.
Despite leading the Black Queens to the WAFU Women's Cup, Bashir Hayford has been strongly linked to the job.
According to Bashir Hayford, he would receive the job with open arms.
“I have heard news linking me to the job, and I will be glad to be the coach of the Queens because when you acquire the knowledge, you have to impacts the knowledge,” Hayford told Spice 91.9 FM in Takoradi.
“ That’s not a problem, I can even massage them, when I was Tema Secondary School, I was massaging the ladies who were athletes, am a PE man, I did First Aid at Cape Coast University which I had A”.
The Black Queens of Ghana were second in the latest FIFA rankings in Africa, with Nigeria in first position.