Coach Yusif Basigi names Ghana squad for Women's U20 World Cup

Head Coach of the Ghana Female U-20 Team, the Black Princesses, Yusif Basigi, has named his final squad for the upcoming Women Under 20 World Cup to be held in France.
The tournament is set to kick off from the 5th to the 6th of August in France. The squad consists of 3 goalkeepers, 8 defenders, 5 midfielders and 5 forwards, making it 21 in total.
The biggest dilemma of Coach Basigi is the loss of Captain, Priscilla Adubea, who sustained an injury during the qualifiers.
Ghana is in Group A together with host France, New Zealand and the Netherlands.
Full Squad below:
Goalkeepers
Agyemang Esther
Annan Martha
Mc Carthy Kerrie
Defenders
Hagan Cecilia
Tweneboah Justice
Amoako Linda
Anane Belinda
Badu Evelyn
Agbonadzi Shine
Asamoah Joyce
Asuako Philicity
Midfielders
Asantewaa Grace
Acheampong Grace
Abambila Ernestina
Anokye Olivia
Agyemang Adu
Forwards
Obeng Helena
Anima Ruth
Patience Peterson
Sandra Owusu Ansah
Rafia Alhassan