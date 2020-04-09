Ebusua Dwarfs part company with six players

Ghana Premier League side Ebusua Dwarfs have released six players from their team as part of a reshuffle of their squad.
The team's head coach Ernest Thompson Quartey stated a few weeks ago that he plans on making changes to the playing body.
The six players are Stephen Awere, Jacob Apretwum, Isaac Donkor, Osei Afriyie, Emmanuel Owusu and Bokuo Hayford.
Sources close to the team say poor performances is the reason why the players have been cut off from the team.
As of the time the league was suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Dwarfs were 16th on the league log with 15 points from the 15 matches they had played.
They had 4 matches, lost 8 and drawn 3 scoring 13 and conceding 20 in the process.
Ebusua Dwarfs are expected to announce the replacements in the following days.