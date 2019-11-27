Emmanuel Clottey not named Great Olympics captain - Oluboi Commodore

Great Olympics Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Oluboi Commodore has stated that his outfit has not named Emmanuel Clottey the new captain of the side.
Media reports circulated that the Wonder Club has named the 2007 Ghana Premier League top scorer the skipper of the side ushering into the new season.
The reports come on the back of Clottey who wore the armband for the Accra-based club in their friendly against Attram De Visser Academy.
However, in an interview with Kumasi based Fox FM, Oluboi denied the claim and insisted no decision has been taken on the captaincy of the club.
"We have not done anything like that, so if you have heard something like that it’s not correct".
Emmanuel Clottey completed a switch to Great Olympics two weeks ago is expected to bring his vast on board as his outfit bid to stay in the Ghana Premier League following their reinstatement.
Clottey has vast experience in the Ghana top-flight with stints at Berekum Chelsea, Tema Youth and Asante Kotoko.
Emmanuel Clottey was on the score sheet in the Olympics-Attram De Visser Academy friendly played at El Wak Stadium which ended 1-1.
Also, media reports say Olympics have adopted the El Wak Stadium as their new home ground ahead of the upcoming season.
