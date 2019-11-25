Former Aduana stars defender Godfred Saka joins Great Olympics

Former Aduana Stars defender Godfred Saka has completed a move to Accra Great Olympics ahead of the start of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League campaign.
The right-back who spent time at Red Bull Academy during his youth career has been without a club after his departure from Nzema based side Karela United in 2018.
He is expected to bring his vast experience on board as Great Olympics bid to stay in the Ghana Premier League following their reinstatement. Saka played 10 seasons with former club Adunan Stars where he aided them to win their first Ghana Premier League in 2010.
"We are delighted to announce our new signing for the upcoming season. Godfred Saka joins us with a wealth of experience in the game here," a club statement read.
His capture follows that of Emmanuel Clottey who joined the Wonder Club early this month.
Accra Great Olympics were reinstated to the top tier after a proposal during the GFA extraordinary congress was affirmed by delegates.
The Ghana Premier League has been absent for the past year but the 2019/2020 season is expected to kick start on December 21, 2019.
