EPL: Liverpool open up 16-point lead after beating Manchester United, Leicester lose to Burnley

Rampant Liverpool moved 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League after Virgil van Dijk and Mohammed scored in the 2-0 win over Manchester United.
The Reds beat Ole Gunnar Solskjaer charges 2-0 to keep their unbeaten run intact. The win means Jurgen Klopp charges recorded 21 wins and a draw with an outstanding game to play.
The only draw in their unbeaten run came in the game against United in October when Adam Lallana late strike cancelled out Marcus Rashford's first-half strike at Old Trafford.
The Reds on Sunday found the opener in the 14th minute through Virgil van Dijk. The Netherlands international rose high to plant a brilliant header into the right side of the goal.
Liverpool doubled the lead 10 minutes later but the goal was disallowed following a VAR review.
They kept pushing for the second goal and found it through Georginio Wijnaldum but his effort was ruled out for offside.
The first 15 minutes of the second half saw a complete dominance by Liverpool but they kept fluffing their lines.
Salah who has never scored against Manchester United had an opportunity to break the drought three minutes into the second half but fluffed his lines following Robertson's cross.
The woodwork came to United's aid a minute late after Jordan Henderson's left-footed strike from the edge of the box.
Martial missed a sitter after a brilliant one-three with Williams to cut Liverpool defence open but he went for power instead of precision.
Manchester United threw caution to the win in search of the equaliser and got punished following a Mohammed Salah. He broke his duck against United duck in stoppage time when he slotted the ball past De Gea to seal the victory for Liverpool.
Earlier in the day, Burnley staged a comeback to beat Leceister City 2-1.