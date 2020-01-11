EPL: Man United, Chelsea pick up wins, Leicester stunned by Southampton

Manchester United and Chelsea picked up comfortable wins in their respective games while Arsenal drew and Leicester lost to Southampton.
Marcus Rashford marked his 200th Manchester United appearance in style by scoring twice as the Red Devils returned to winning ways by easily despatching bottom-of-the-table Norwich before Martial and Greenwood scored one each as they won 4-0.
Chelsea were dominant at home too against Burnley. Frank Lampard's team won 3-0.
READ ALSO: No Premier League player wants VAR - Rice
Jorginho, Tammy Abarham and Hudson-Odoi were all on target.
Praet's goal was not enough as goals from Armstrong and Danny Ings gave Southampton a 2-1 win over second-placed Leicester City.
Arsenal played earlier in the day against Crystal Palace. Aubameyang's goal was cancelled out by Jordan Ayews deflected strike as they drew 1-1.
Full results
Crystal Palace 1-1 Arsenal
Chelsea 3-0 Burnley
Everton 2-Brighton
Leicester 1-2 Southampton
Man United 4-0 Norwich
Wolves 1-1 Newcastle