EPL: Manchester United 'slaughter' Chelsea for Sallah

Manchester United were in good form as they beat Chelsea 4-0 at Old Trafford in the English Premier League.
Both sides were disappointing last season and needed to get a good start and it was Ole Gunnar Solskjær's side that started well.
A clumsy challenge by Kurt Zouma on Rashford resulted in a penalty. Rashford stepped up and made it 1-0 for United in the 18th minute.
Chelsea began to see more of the ball and struck the post twice but United held on till half time.
The second half started almost like the first half, Chelsea were dominating but Anthony Martial doubled United's lead in the 65th minute.
Rashford scored his second of the day on the 67 minutes before new signing Daniel James made it 4-0 to United.
