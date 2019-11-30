Euro 2020: Germany drawn against France, Portugal in group of death

Germany will battle European Giants Portugal and France in Group F of the 2020 Euros.
England have been drawn against Croatia and Czech Republic in Group D at UEFA EURO 2020, with Wales alongside Italy, Switzerland and Turkey in Group A.
Germany will face world champions France and reigning European champions Portugal in Group F.
The winners of Scotland's play-off path, which includes Norway, Serbia and Israel, will join England's group.
Gareth Southgate's World Cup semi-finalists begin their campaign against Croatia at Wembley on 14 June.
The tournament's opening game will see Italy host Turkey in Rome on 12 June.
Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland all feature in the play-offs next March, where 16 teams will compete to fill the final four places.
The draw in total
Group A: Italy, Switzerland, Turkey, Wales
Group B: Belgium, Russia, Denmark, Finland
Group C: Ukraine, Netherlands, Austria, Path A/D*
Group D: England, Croatia, Czech Republic, Path C (including Scotland)**
Group E: Spain, Poland, Sweden, Path B (including NI and ROI)***
Group F: Germany, France, Portugal, Path A/D*
*Iceland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, Georgia, Belarus, North Macedonia or Kosovo
**Scotland, Israel, Norway, Serbia
***Slovakia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland
