Europa League: Unconvincing Chelsea reach semi-finals in Stamford Bridge goal-fest (VIDEO)

Chelsea will face Frankfurt in the semi-finals of the Europa League after a goal-fest against Slavia Prague.
The Blues were 5-1 up on aggregate by half-time and cruising to a meeting with the Germans after their victory against Benfica, the team Chelsea beat in the 2013 final of this competition.
Pedro, twice, Olivier Giroud and a comedy own-goal from Simon Deli had given them their advantage.
Slavia were a different side after the break and Petr Sevcik’s two long-range goals gave the scoreline a much healthier look as far as they were concerned.
But the Blues had already done enough and despite their second-half stutter they didn’t seriously look like throwing away their lead.
In the other matches Played
Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 Benfica
Napoli 0-1 Arsenal
Valencia 2 -0 Villarreal
