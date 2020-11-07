Felix Annan reveals what Kotoko must do to end their six years title drought

Kumasi Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan has revealed what the Porcupines must do to end their six years Ghana Premier League drought.
Annan who doubles as the skipper of the Porcupines believes his outfit can be crowned champions at the 2020/21 season.
However, he indicated for the Reds, have an enormous task ahead especially if they want to replicate their early 2013/14 form.
According to him, they must work hard and be dedicated as the other 17 clubs will not make it easy for them.
"It is hard work and determination as well as giving out 100% dedication. This is a bid club and each and every season we have to fight for every trophy because that's what the club stands for.
"We are working together as one family to bring back the lost glory."
Ahead of the upcoming 2020/21 Ghana Premier League, it has been announced the champions will walk away with GHC 250,000 and medals.
READ ALSO: Top two coaches of 2020/21 GPL campaign will be sent abroad - Kurt Okraku
This was made known at the launch of the new season by GFA President Kurt Okraku.
"The winner of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League will earn GHC 250,000 in prize money, 40 gold medals plus Ghc 10,000 worth of groceries from Melcom Shopping Center," he added.
"The runners up will receive GHC 150,000, 40 silver medals plus groceries from Melcom Shopping Center and the third place will pocket GHC 80,000 plus 40 bronze medals."
The Ghana Premier League will commence on Saturday, November 14, 2020 with Asante Kotoko hosting Eleven Wonders a day after at the Accra Sports Stadium at 6:00 pm.