Top two coaches of 2020/21 GPL campaign will be sent abroad - Kurt Okraku

The top two best-placed clubs at the end of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season will see their head coaches go on a refresher course outside the country, according to GFA President Kurt Okraku.
Kurt Okraku made this announcement at the launch of the new 2020/21 football season on Thursday, November 5, emphasizing that the GFA has secured attachment opportunities for Coaches who will excel in at the end of this upcoming campaign.
According to t the GFA boss, the packages are not only for the Premier League coaches but the national Division One League and the Women’s Premier League are included.
"Coaches of the two top clubs at the end of the Premier League season will go on coaching attachment outside the shores of Ghana. Same will be applicable to the national Division One League, the top Coach in each of the three zones would also go on attachment outside the shores of Ghana. And for the Women’s Premier League, the top Coach in each of the two zones will also undertake an attachment to enhance their capacity outside the shores of Ghana" President Okraku said.
READ ALSO: GFA organises Development Programme for Clubs in Greater Accra
He also made mention of the Prize package for this season’s GPL winner.
"The winner of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League will earn GHC 250,000 in prize money, 40 gold medals plus Ghc 10,000 worth of groceries from Melcom Shopping Center," he added.
"The runners up will receive GHC 150,000, 40 silver medals plus groceries from Melcom Shopping Center and the third place will pocket GHC 80,000 plus 40 bronze medals."
The Ghana Premier League will commence on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Former Champions Aduana Stars will battle giants Accra Hearts of Oak at the Nana Agyemang Badu I park at Dormaa while Legon Cities take on Berekum Chelsea at the Accra Sports stadium.
The National Division One League will commence in December 2020. While the MTN FA Cup and Women’s Premier League kick off in January 2021.