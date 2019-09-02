FIFA announce final three for Men's Player of the Year

Virgil van Dijk will again do battle with Lionel Messi and Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo at The Best FIFA Awards later this month.
The trio have been named as the final three for the Men's Player of the Year, after a 10-man shortlist including Harry Kane, Eden Hazard, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah was whittled down on Monday.
Van Dijk was named UEFA Men's Player of the Year last week ahead of the Barcelona Portugal superstars, and the Dutchman is again favourite to take FIFA's version of the prize.
The award, based on what players achieved between July 16 2018 and July 19 2019, will be announced in Milan on September 23.
The three-man shortlist for Men's Coach of the Year is one of eight awards that will be announced at the event, and is an all-Premier League affair.
Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola and Spurs chief Mauricio Pochettino are up for the award.
Goalkeeper of the Year sees City and Liverpool represented also, in the shape of Brazilian pair Ederson and Alisson, alongside Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen.
The Best FIFA Football Awards finalists in full
The Best FIFA Men’s Player
Cristiano Ronaldo (POR) - Juventus
Lionel Messi (ARG) – FC Barcelona
Virgil van Dijk (NED) - Liverpool
The Best FIFA Women’s Player
Lucy Bronze (ENG) – Olympique Lyonnais
Alex Morgan (USA) – Orlando Pride
Megan Rapinoe (USA) – Reign FC
The Best FIFA Men’s Coach
Pep Guardiola (ESP) – Manchester City
Jurgen Klopp (GER) – Liverpool
Mauricio Pochettino (ARG) – Tottenham Hotspur
The Best FIFA Women’s Coach
Jill Ellis (USA) – USA national team
Phil Neville (ENG) – England national team
Sarina Wiegman (NED) – Netherlands national team
FIFA Fan Award
Silvia Grecco (BRA)
Netherlands Fans at the Women’s World Cup (NED)
Justo Sánchez (URU)
The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper
Alisson (BRA) - Liverpool
Ederson (BRA) – Manchester City
Marc-André ter Stegen (GER) – FC Barcelona
The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper
Christiane Endler (CHI) – Paris Saint-Germain
Hedvig Lindahl (SWE) – Chelsea / Wolfsburg
Sari van Veenendaal (NED) – Arsenal / Atletico Madrid
FIFA Puskás Award
Lionel Messi (ARG) - Real Betis v FC Barcelona [La Liga] (17 March 2019)
Juan Fernando Quintero (COL) - River Plate v Racing Club [Argentinian Superliga] (10 February 2019)
Dániel Zsóri (HUN) - Debrecen FC v Ferencváros TC [Nemzeti Bajnoskag I] (16 February 2019)
