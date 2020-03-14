FIFA U-17 World Cup qualifiers: Ophelia Amponsah scores four as Black Maidens win 'big' against Liberia

Ampem Darkoa Ladies striker Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah scored four first-half goals as the Black Maidens saw off Liberia in the 2nd leg of the FIFA U-17 World Cup qualifiers.
The striker was in impressive form as she aided the West African nation to record a thumping 8-0 win against their Liberian counterparts at the Accra Sports Stadium.
Entering into the game with a 2-0 advantage after winning the first leg at Antoinette Tubman Stadium in Monrovia, Liberia on Sunday, the Black Maidens show no sign of complacency as they dominated and convincingly beat their opponents at the Accra Sports Stadium to progress to the next stage on 10-0 aggregate.
Four goals from Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah plus a goal each from Salamatu Abdulai, Elizabeth Oppong, Alice Sarpong and Tracy Twum ensured coach Baba Nuhu charges have moved to the final stage of the FIFA U-17 World Cup qualifiers where they are to meet Nigeria or Guinea.
Black Maidens starting line up
Ziblim Farahana (GK), Atinga Sandra, Achiaa Anasthesia, Opoku Abena Anomah, Fuseini Zuleiha, Acheampong El Shaddai (C), Oppong Elizabeth, Tracey Twum, Atuah Thelma Baffour, Amponsah Ophelia, Abdulai Salamatu
Subs
Basira Alhassan, Ahmadu Amina, Nyame Mafia, Agyemang S. Constance, Sarpong Alice, Yakubu Ayisha, Seidu Faiza