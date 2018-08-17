FIFA was unfair to the GFA EXCO- Osei Palmer

Executive Committee Member (EXCO) of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Wilfred Osei Palmer says FIFA were unfair to the EXCO after the football governing body made a decision to replace them with a normalization committee.
Palmer who has been one of the maverick members of the EXCO say's FIFA should have listened to their side of the issue before making a decision to replace them with a normalization committee.
FIFA after a meeting with the government of Ghana outlined several steps to resolve the current Football crisis and one of the decisions they made was to take steps to form a normalization committee to replace the GFA EXCO.
"Let nobody prevent anybody from contributing to the reforms because we are all stakeholders"
There are a lot of Lupe holes in the (FIFA) communique. Everything was one-sided, It would have been fair if FIFA had listened to us," He spoke on Asempa FM's Sports show.
The Tema Youth owner added that he can contest to be a member of the next GFA EXCO if a new Congress is held.
"So far as Congress is going to vote, I can contest for any position".