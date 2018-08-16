Gov't to withdraw case against GFA, FIFA to set up normalization committee

The Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) after their meeting with the Government of Ghana have settled on a number of ways to solve the current Ghana Football crisis.
FIFA issued a warning to the Government of Ghana to withdraw their liquidation case against the GFA or face suspension.
The government wrote to FIFA asking for further discussion on the issue and they have now come to a consensus after the meeting.
One of the major steps is the Government will discontinue their bid to dissolve the Ghana Football Association.
Read also:Asante Kotoko to sign players on the African continent - New CEO assures
FIFA says it will establish a normalization Committee to replace the Ghana Football Executive Committee, FIFA also said they will consult the government and CAF to appoint persons with integrity and competence to steer the affairs of Ghana football among others.