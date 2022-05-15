Fifty 'Catch Them Young' referees end training at Prampram

Fifty Referees from the Catch Them Young coverage have ended their training programme at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram.
The training which varieties a part of our grand agenda to coach respected referees at the grass roots degree and likewise for future senior competitions was held from Monday, May 9 – Saturday, May 14, 2022.
The younger referees who had been from the Ten Football Regions had been taking via the Laws of the Game and different sensible workout routines forward of the 2022 Regional Juvenile tournaments and the KGL U-17 Inter Club Champions League.
Referees Manager of the Ghana Football Association Alex Kotey led a group of Instructors for the course – they embrace Emmanuella Aglago, Abigail Sowah and William Lante Quaye.
GFA General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo attended the closing ceremony at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram the place he introduced Certificates to the contributors.