Fifty ‘Catch Them Young’ referees undergo training for competitions

Fifty young referees from the Catch Them Young refereeing policy have reported to the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram for a five-day training and orientation programme ahead of future competitions including the KGL U-17 Inter Clun Champions League.
The in-season training course which started on Monday, May 9 will end on Friday, May 13, 2022.
These young referees were selected across the country following stellar individual performances in their various Districts and Regions.
The instructors for the course include Alex Kotey, Emmanuella Aglago, Abigail Sowah and William Lante Quaye.
Below are the Referees and Assistant Referees for the training: