'Football is not war' - Akonangui begs Ashantigold

Equatorial Guinea club Akonangui is asking for forgiveness from Ghana Premier League side Ashantigold for the unfair treatment during the first leg in Ebibeyin in the first round of the CAF Confederation Cup.
Ashantigold having accused Equatoguinean club of unfair treatment have vowed to give a dose of the of their own medicine.
Ahead of the second leg coming off at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium on August 24, Akonangui is asking for pardon and let the element of fair reign.
“We’ll write an apology to Ashantigold for the unfortunate treatment they went through when they visited us in Equatorial Guinea before we arrive in Ghana," Akonangui technical director Pedro told Nhyira FM in Ghana.
“We are sorry for the bad reception they received from us. Football is not a war."
The director also spoke on their ambition for Saturday's showdown.
“We are coming to Ghana to win," he said.
"We’ve prepared well for the game against Ashantigold
"Our traveling arrangements are in the hands of the Equatorial Guinea embassy in Ghana.
"Possibly, we will be in Ghana on Wednesday. A win is our motive.”
The winners of the fixture over both legs progress to face RS Berkane of Morocco in the next round.
Ticket prices
AshantiGold have announced the ticket prices for their CAF Confederation Cup second leg tie against Akonangui FC.
The match is scheduled to come off at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi on Saturday, 24th August 2019.
The cheapest ticket which is for the Popular stand will be selling at GHȼ10, while the VIP stand will goes for GHȼ30.
For the centre line, the supporters are expected to pay GHȼ15 for a seat and the wings go for ¢20.
The Miners a fortnight ago snatch a 1-1 draw away from home against Equatorial Guinean in the first leg of the first-round qualifying match.
The Obuasi-based club have been boosted the return of Amos Kofi Nkrumah and Appiah McCarthy who missed the first leg through injury.
Meanwhile, AshantiGold SC saw off lower side Desire Academy with a 2-0 win in a friendly on Saturday morning at the Len Clay Stadium with goals from Shafiu Mumuni from Benjamin Eshun.
