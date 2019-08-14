CAF CC: CAF name Nigerian referee for AshantiGold-Akonangui tie

CAF have named Nigerian referee Abdoulaye Rhisa Almustapha as the centre man to officiate the 2nd leg of the Confederations Cup preliminary round between Ashantigold SC and Akonangui FC of Equatorial Guinea.
The clash is scheduled to come off on Saturday, August 24 at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.
Referee Abdoulaye Rhisa Almustapha will be assisted by compatriots Sadissou Idi and Salissou Bachir as assistants line one and two respectively whilst Moussa Ahamadou will be the fourth official for the game.
Sanusi Mohammed also from Nigeria has been appointed as the Match Commissioner on the day.
Ashantigold picked up a draw in the first leg and will be seeking to wrap up qualification in Obuasi on August 24.
Ashantigold snatches a draw against Akonangui FC
Ashantigold SC were able to snatch a draw away from home against Equatorial Guinean side Akonangui FC in the first leg of the Confederation Cup qualifying match.
Latif Anabila could have made it 2-0 to Ashgold but his effort came off the crossbar.
Akonangui finally levelled through Disando Mbele with just a quarter of an hour left.
Ashgold after holding the lines in the first half scored first in the 55 minutes through defender Richard Osei Agyemang who produced a perfect overhead kick which flew past goalkeeper Carlos Musibe.
