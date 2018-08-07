'Football people' can help restructure Ghana's football- Randy Abbey

Former Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Randy Abbey has entreated government to allow football stakeholders to help in the restructuring of football.
Randy Abbey has been against the government's decision to dissolve the GFA following Anas expose' which uncovered massive rot in the game.
According to the bankroller of Division One side, Heart of Lions, dissolving the GFA is irrelevant as it is the same clubs who will constitute the new association that will be set up after the dissolution.
We can solve it, I have reiterated, let's assume GFA is dissolved and a new association is set up, which people will constitute that association? He asked
"It is the same football clubs. we won't form a new Kotoko, nor Hearts or Oak nor Hearts of Lion", Randy told Adom TV's Fire-For-Fire on Tuesday.
"The government will not buy Hearts to form a team nor participate in the first division, second division or the premiership, so at the end of the day, regardless of the new association, it is the same clubs who will constitute membership, the clubs constitute about 90% of the football association and that is how is gonna it will be and that is how it is everywhere", he added.
"Government is a very key stakeholder, the clubs are key stakeholders, media is a key stakeholder, the fans are key stakeholders, at the end of the day, everybody has an idea of how the football should be reformed".
Randy Abbey suggested the one way the government can adopt to help restructure football.
"We need to create a platform for all these views to come together so we can fashion something which is better than before. We have to learn from all the mistakes we've made".
