No Progress made after Anas exposé - Randy Abbey

Former Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Randy Abbey has revealed his anxiety claiming that no progress has been made in the aftermath of the Anas exposé.
Randy Abbey says the government must make things clear with regards to the restructuring of football in the country following Anas investigative piece.
According to the bankroller of Division One side, Heart of Lions, nothing has been done yet, thus, urged the government to map up strategies to ensure football moves forward in the country.
“I think that sometimes we discuss this issue with a lot of emotions. But at some point, it is important to ask what next?"
"What have we done as a nation after the exposé, nothing. It seems that we are marking time which is not the best. We need to gather around something and then decide how to move forward".Randy Abbey added.
Investigative Anas Aremeyaw Anas conducted an investigation which caught the former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) taking money as well as referees and other football officials receiving bribes to fix matches.