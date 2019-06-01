Former Arsenal player Antonio Reyes dies in fatal accident

Sevilla Football club have confirmed that former Spanish international Antonio Reyes has passed on after a fatal accident.
The 35 year old currently plays for Extremadura UD in the Spanish second tier.
Reyes made his professional debut for Sevilla at only 16, signing for England's Arsenal in January 2004. He returned to Spain after two years, going on to represent the two largest clubs in Madrid, Real and Atlético Madrid, and winning La Liga with the former.
He also had a short loan spell in Portugal with Benfica, re-joining Sevilla late in his career and winning the Europa League three times for a record total of five.
Reyes earned 21 caps for Spain, and represented the nation at the 2006 World Cup.