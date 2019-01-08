Ganso looking for a team in Brazil after Sevilla and Amiens agreed to let him return to Brazilian football

According to Globoesporte, Amiens and Sevilla freed Paulo Henrique Ganso to look for a new club. After a discreet passage through France.
With a contract until 2021 with Seville, the salary of Ganso presents itself like an obstacle for the majority of the Brazilian clubs. This is because the Andalusian emblem, holder of the pass, is not willing to free the player at zero cost, preferring a transfer until the end of the season.
The player is already in Brazil, where he spent the festive season and is authorized to solve the future until the end of the transfer market. If no solution is found, you must show up in Amiens on the first day of February to fulfil the remainder of the loan.
Formed in the Santos, Paulo Henrique Ganso had a passage through São Paulo before moving to European football and played for Sevilla (28 games) for two seasons and is loaned to Amiens, where he has 13 games.