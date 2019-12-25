GFA announce list of approved coaches for 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season

The Ghana Football Association has announced the list of approved coaches for the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season which is scheduled to commence this weekend.
The 18-man list shows coaches who have been approved by the FA to perform their duties with their various clubs.
Kim Grant is approved to lead Hearts of Oak ahead of their first league match when they host Berekum Chelsea at the Accra Sports Stadium.
Richardo De Rocha, who joined Ashgold in July is not part of the list that has been approved.
However, Wa All Stars newly appointed gaffer, Goran Barjaktarevic is also missing from the approved list.
Maxwell Konadu has been approved and will, therefore, lead the Porcupine Warriors as they prepare to host Eleven Wonders at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium
The new season starts this weekend at the various approved centres.
Below is the approved list of Coaches for the new season.