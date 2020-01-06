GFA announce list of approved venues for 2019/20 Division One League

The Ghana Football Association has announced a list of approved match venues for the 2019/2020 Division One League.
In Zone One, three clubs had their venues approved with thirteen conditional approvals.
Two clubs in Zone Two had their match venues approved with twelve conditional approvals and two venues declined.
Zone three also saw one venue approved with thirteen conditional approvals and one declined venue.
Click here for the full list of approved match venues: DIVISION ONE LEAGUE VENUES(APPROVAL AND REJECTION)
Relatedly, the Club Licensing Board of the Ghana Football Association last month approved venues of 16 Premier League Clubs with two clubs asked to choose alternative venues for their home matches.
READ ALSO: Medeama coach Samuel Boadu happy with impressive GPL start ...
The Club Licensing Board came to these conclusions after inspecting the venues proposed by the clubs across the country.
A. APPROVED
1. Aduana Stars - Nana Agyemang Badu Park, Dormaa
2. Ashgold - Len Clay Stadium, Obuasi
3. Asante Kotoko - Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi
4. King FAISAL - Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi
B. CONDITIONAL APPROVAL
1. Hearts of Oak - Accra Sports Stadium
2. Great Olympics - Accra Sports Stadium, Accra
3. Inter Allies - Accra Sports Stadium, Accra
4. Berekum Chelsea - Golden City Park, Berekum
5. Techiman XI Wonders - Techiman Park
6. Dreams FC - Theatre of Dreams, Dawu
7. WAFA - WAFA Stadium, Sogakope
8. Elmina Sharks - Ndoum Park, Elmina
9. Medeama - Akoon Park, Tarkwa
10. Karela FC - Akoon Park, Tarkwa
11. Liberty Professionals - Liberty Stadium, Dansoman
12. Bechem United - Bechem Park, Bechem.
The two clubs rejected were Wa All Stars and Ebusua Dwarfs and both have adopted the Accra Sports Stadium and Cape Cape Stadium respectively.