Medeama coach Samuel Boadu happy with impressive GPL start

Medeama head coach Samuel Boadu says he is happy with his sides impressive start to the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League campaign but there is more room for improvement.
The Mauve and Yellow lads began the season with an away win over Ebusua Dwarfs, beating them 3-1 before trouncing Hearts of Oak in Tarkwa yesterday by 3-0.
Striker Prince Opoku-Agyemang scored twice while substitute Nana Kofi Babil got the other goal as the Mauve run riot over the Phobians at the Akoon Park in Tarkwa.
The two-time FA Cup winners lie top of the Ghana Premier League table after the openings two games, having scored 6 goals and conceded 1 in the process.
READ ALSO: 2019/20 GPL week 1: Kotoko begins with a victory as it 'ends in tears' for Hearts of Oak
But coach Samuel Boadu says he is not getting carried by the side’s impressive start to the season.
“We are happy to this point. But there is a lot of work to be done,” he told medeamasc.com
“Nobody is getting carried away at all. There are many tough games ahead and we have to keep the positive mentality.
“We know how tough the Premier League is, we know how football can change, so we are very much focused on the next match.”
Medeama next assignment in the Ghana Premier League will be against Liberty Professionals at the Carl Reindorf Park on Sunday.
READ ALSO: GPL Table after week 2: Medeama lie top, Hearts, Great Olympics in relegation zone