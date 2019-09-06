GFA Presidency: I will be a listening president - Fred Pappoe

Fred Pappoe says he will be a listening president when given the nod to be the next leader of the Ghana Football Association.
The former vice president of the Association is the latest to indicate his interest in the presidential elections to replace former boss Kwesi Nyantakyi.
Speaking to the media after the GFA Congress, the board member of Great Olympics said he will pick his forms when the way is paved for potential candidates to do and vowed to be a father for all when given the power to govern Ghana football.
"I will pick my nomination forms at the right time."
"My records are there for everyone to see, I won’t sleep on it, I won’t be complacent."
"I will be a listening President not only to football people, but the whole of Ghana.”
Papppoe was once the chairman of the Black Stars management committee and chairman of Black Stars B management committee.
Relatedly, ex-president of the GFA Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has endorsed Fred Pappoe as the best candidate for the FA’s top job.
Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe believes the development consultant for Danish agency DANIDA and the Norwegian Embassy in Ghana, is the only credible candidate among the many hopefuls and wants the delegates to look in his direction as the true saviour of Ghana football.
“The delegates should be very careful who they vote for. If they want the FA to really stand on its feet, if they want the FA to have international respect, then their best choice is Papsay”, he told the Graphic Sports.