Club administrators haven’t learnt any lesson since Anas expose - Fred Pappoe

Former vice president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Fred Pappoe says Club administrators in the country have not learnt any lesson from the since Anas expose.
Speaking on Atinka FM, the board member of second-tier club, Great Olympics insists club administrators are not ready to steer the affairs of Ghana football since there is disunity among them.
“If you look at what has happened in the past week, football people (club administrators) are not ready, "the earlier we form a united front the better.
"Football in Ghana belongs to every Ghanaian not a single individual."
"Football people haven’t learnt any lesson for the past year if you look at what they are doing."
Commenting on the disagreement between club administrators and Ghana League Clubs Association with regards to the review of Normalisation Committee Statute proposals, Fred Pappoe noted that he would be happy if the two entities can come to a consensus by next week.
"I hope by next week Common sense will prevail,"
The Normalisation Committee instituted by FIFA have been ruling the affairs of Ghana football for the past year since Kwesi Nyantakyi was banned from all football-related activities.
The interim body tenure of office is expected to end on September 30 and have called for Congress on September 5 where the new statutes of the FA will be deliberated on as well as road map for elections for the new GFA Presidency will be announced.
Meanwhile, Fred Pappoe has stated he is likely to contest for the GFA seat with Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe endorsing him as the best man for the job.