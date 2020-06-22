GFA President Kurt Okraku congratulates Jordan Ayew for achieving landmark feat in Premier League

Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku has congratulated Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew for his latest feat in the English Premier League.
The Ghanaian striker over the weekend was at his best as he aided his outfit to victory over Bournemouth.
The Palace forward netted in their 2-0 win over the visitors on Saturday night.
The goal ensured he is now the all-time Ghanaian top scorer in the Premier League leapfrogging former Leeds and Black stars striker, Anthony Yeboah.
Ayew reached the 25 goal mark in 129 matches while Yeboah scored his 24 goals in 47 appearances.
GFA President Kurt Okraku has taken to Twitter to praise the 28-year-old for making Ghanaians proud.
Luka Milivojevic put Roy Hodgson's side in front in the 12th minute with a sumptuous free-kick from the edge of the box.
Ayew handed Palace the maximum points in the 23rd minute after guiding Patrick van Aanholt’s low cross beyond goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.
READ ALSO: Everton hold Liverpool to a draw in Merseyside derby
The strike was the former Olympique Marseille forward’s ninth of the season.
He has now scored 25 goals in the English top-flight since signing for Aston Villa five years ago.
Jordan Ayew will hope to continue his fine form when the Eagles travel to play League leaders Liverpool at Anfield in their next game on Wednesday.