GFA President Kurt Okraku congratulates Jordan Ayew for achieving landmark feat in Premier League

Reading stabbings: Three people dead after Forbury Gardens attack Three people have died and three more have been seriously injured after…

Somali soldiers end protest over unpaid salaries Soldiers in the Somali capital Mogadishu have ended their protest over unpaid…

7 amazing effects of Turmeric on your body Turmeric may well be a genuine wonder supplement. This flavorful spice is what…

Sarkodie confirms birth of baby boy Rapper Sarkodie born Michael Owusu Addo has for the first time showed off his…