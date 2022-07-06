GFA to appeal Black Maidens age-cheating ban

Ghana will appeal against a fine and ban imposed on its women's Under-17 football team after being found guilty of age-cheating.
Last month Morocco edged past Ghana on penalties to qualify for the 2022 Women's U17 World Cup but subsequently launched a protest about their opponents.
The North Africans claimed two players in the Black Maidens side were over-age.
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) investigated the claims and banned Ghana from the next two editions of Africa's qualifying for the Women's U17 World Cup and added a fine of $100,000.
The Ghana Football Association (GFA) said it will appeal in writing to CAF.
"We previously sent a written defence when this allegation started," a top GFA official told BBC Sport Africa.
"As a body, we are strongly confident in the Caf's appeals board to overturn this decision."
It is not the first time that Ghana has been accused of age cheating at youth level.
Back in 2014, the men's U17 side were banned from the 2015 U17 Africa Cup of Nations after being found guilty of age cheating in a qualifier against Cameroon, with the central Africans replacing Ghana at the tournament held in Niger.
BBC