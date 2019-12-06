GFA to hold referees integrity seminar on December 10

The Ghana Football Association, GFA is set to organise a special integrity seminar for referees who have been selected to officiate in the 2019/2020 Season next week.
The four-day seminar will start from December 10 and end on December 13 at the Pentecost Convention Centre near Kasoa.
Over 200 referees and assistant referees will attend the seminar, which will be led by renowned retired Mauritius referee Lim Kee Chong, who is Vice Chairman of the Referees Committee of CAF. Lim Kee Chong is also a member of FIFA's Referees Committee.
The seminar is part of the GFA's efforts to ensure that referees selected to officiate in the upcoming season uphold the integrity and other tenets of refereeing.
Michael Oti Adjei named Vice-chairman of Referees Committee
Sports journalist Michael Oti Adjei has been named Vice chairman of a five-member Referees Committee.
Confirming his appointment Oti Adjei said: "I said yes to a request by Kurt Okraku to serve on the GFA's Ref Committee. Allows me to have an input in a vital area."
The Referees Committee will be chaired by the winner of the upcoming Executive Council election between Central Region FA Chairman, Robert Duncan and Upper East Region FA Chairman, Salifu Zida.
Other members of the Committee are Daniel Agbogah, Christine Ziga and C.W. Okine