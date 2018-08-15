GHALCA planning to meet Prez Akufo Addo over imminent FIFA ban

The Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) are planning on meeting President Akufo Addo over the latest warning from FIFA to suspend Ghana.
FIFA sent a letter on Monday 13, August 2018 August 2018 telling the government of Ghana to withdraw the decision of liquidating the assets of the GFA before August 27th or face suspension.
The government has been resolute in its stand to dissolve the GFA in the aftermath of the release of an undercover documentary which sought to expose corruption in Ghana football.
Reports now indicate that GHALCA headed by Kudjoe Fianoo in a meeting on Tuesday, August 15, 2018, agreed to meet President Akufo Addo to convince him into getting the state to withdraw its case in order to prevent the ban.
The body is expected to write officially to the Presidency on Wednesday, August 15, 2018, to request an audience with the President.
A ban will mean that Ghana will no longer take part in international competitions as well as any football interactions with member associations of FIFA.